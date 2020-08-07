How To Watch Shia LaBeouf’s New Movie Online This Weekend

Shia LaBeouf may have shot to fame as a Disney Channel child star before going on to feature in a string of box office hits that looked to solidify him as one of the fastest-rising young talents in the business, but after turning his back on big budget projects, the 34 year-old has spent the majority of the last decade reinventing himself as one of the most versatile and dedicated actors in the business.

He may occasionally find himself in the headlines for some eccentric behavior, but over the last few years, LaBeouf has delivered a string of acclaimed performances in the likes of Borg vs. McEnroe, the semi-autobiographical Honey Boy and The Peanut Butter Falcon, the latter of which led co-star Dakota Johnson to claim that he may very well be the finest actor of his generation.

LaBeouf’s latest movie sees him re-teaming with his Fury director David Ayer, someone who was also looking to recharge their creative batteries with a smaller project after helming the big budget Suicide Squad and Bright. The duo’s latest collaboration, The Tax Collector, has Ayer return to his roots in a gritty street-level crime drama, with Shia LaBeouf once again reaffirming his commitment to his art by getting his entire torso tattooed for real after previously putting himself through the wringer for Fury.

The Tax Collector arrives on VOD today, and while early reviews haven’t been particularly encouraging, there will no doubt still be a lot of people eager to check it out for themselves. The film is available to rent or buy on Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play and more, as well as cable providers including DIRECTV, Verizon and Spectrum, and while the critical reaction has been a little underwhelming so far, with new content thin on the ground, it seems poised to be one of the most popular movies of this weekend.