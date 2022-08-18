Home / movies

Shocked fans understand why Jamie Foxx isn’t releasing his controversial directorial debut

jamie foxx robert downey jr
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

It goes without saying that Jamie Foxx is one of the most multi-talented individuals in the industry, with his long and illustrious career having covered film, television, music, stand-up comedy, sitcoms, blockbusters, and prestige dramas, yielding trophies from the Academy Awards, Grammys, Golden Globes, and many more besides.

He even stepped behind the camera to direct a feature film, but there’s been no hint of All-Star Weekend being awarded a release, even though the project began shooting in October 2016 with a cast that included Foxx, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Piven, Eva Longoria, Ken Jeong, Gerard Butler, Snoop Dogg, Benicio del Toro, and others.

Jamie Foxx hunts vampires in first image from Netflix's 'Day Shift'
1 of 2
  

Click to skip
Click to zoom 

The plot follows a pair of truck drivers with a lifelong love of basketball, who win tickets to the NBA All-Star Game. However, things take several turns for the worst, putting them in a perilous situation. While that might sound like fairly innocent stuff, Foxx admitted that the movie is likely to upset and offend a lot of people, not least of all because he cast Downey Jr. as a Mexican in an attempt to recapture that Tropic Thunder magic.

Needless to say, now that more details have been made available, fans are hoping that All-Star Weekend remains on the shelf indefinitely.

The state of modern comedy is a hot-button topic these days, and having esteemed stars like RDJ as a Mexican and Foxx as a racist white police officer (in one of what would be multiple roles) sounds sketchy to put it lightly. At the end of the day, don’t be surprised if All-Star Weekend fails to escape from wherever it’s been locked away, which might just be for the best.