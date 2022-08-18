Shocked fans understand why Jamie Foxx isn’t releasing his controversial directorial debut

It goes without saying that Jamie Foxx is one of the most multi-talented individuals in the industry, with his long and illustrious career having covered film, television, music, stand-up comedy, sitcoms, blockbusters, and prestige dramas, yielding trophies from the Academy Awards, Grammys, Golden Globes, and many more besides.

He even stepped behind the camera to direct a feature film, but there’s been no hint of All-Star Weekend being awarded a release, even though the project began shooting in October 2016 with a cast that included Foxx, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Piven, Eva Longoria, Ken Jeong, Gerard Butler, Snoop Dogg, Benicio del Toro, and others.

The plot follows a pair of truck drivers with a lifelong love of basketball, who win tickets to the NBA All-Star Game. However, things take several turns for the worst, putting them in a perilous situation. While that might sound like fairly innocent stuff, Foxx admitted that the movie is likely to upset and offend a lot of people, not least of all because he cast Downey Jr. as a Mexican in an attempt to recapture that Tropic Thunder magic.

Needless to say, now that more details have been made available, fans are hoping that All-Star Weekend remains on the shelf indefinitely.

Robert Downey Jr. plays a Mexican American man while one of Jamie Foxx’s multiple roles is a white racist cop….let that stay on the shelf baby. https://t.co/CiCdpg7FVY — Gerrick Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) August 17, 2022

"wE g0T to Be aBle tO d0 cHAracTerS."



😑😑😑https://t.co/nHToNwTbpb — jt (@absurdities) August 18, 2022

Just found out Robert Downey Jr. was set to play a Mexican in a Jamie Foxx movie that was set to come out in 2017. Release that shit. pic.twitter.com/9tjhiXniB3 — Luis (@oldhunterlew) August 17, 2022

A comedy film Jamie Foxx directed in 2016 features Robert Downey Jr. as a Mexican man and Foxx as a racist white cop.



Will it ever be released? Foxx says TBD because "it's been tough with the lay of the land when it comes to comedy." https://t.co/cGGeQu2xUP — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) August 17, 2022

Also I learned of another completed unreleased film when reading about it.



Apparently Robert Downey Jr. plays a Mexican man and therefore they got cold feet https://t.co/qvhiuwnCFx — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) August 18, 2022

The state of modern comedy is a hot-button topic these days, and having esteemed stars like RDJ as a Mexican and Foxx as a racist white police officer (in one of what would be multiple roles) sounds sketchy to put it lightly. At the end of the day, don’t be surprised if All-Star Weekend fails to escape from wherever it’s been locked away, which might just be for the best.