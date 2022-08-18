Shocked fans understand why Jamie Foxx isn’t releasing his controversial directorial debut
It goes without saying that Jamie Foxx is one of the most multi-talented individuals in the industry, with his long and illustrious career having covered film, television, music, stand-up comedy, sitcoms, blockbusters, and prestige dramas, yielding trophies from the Academy Awards, Grammys, Golden Globes, and many more besides.
He even stepped behind the camera to direct a feature film, but there’s been no hint of All-Star Weekend being awarded a release, even though the project began shooting in October 2016 with a cast that included Foxx, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Piven, Eva Longoria, Ken Jeong, Gerard Butler, Snoop Dogg, Benicio del Toro, and others.
The plot follows a pair of truck drivers with a lifelong love of basketball, who win tickets to the NBA All-Star Game. However, things take several turns for the worst, putting them in a perilous situation. While that might sound like fairly innocent stuff, Foxx admitted that the movie is likely to upset and offend a lot of people, not least of all because he cast Downey Jr. as a Mexican in an attempt to recapture that Tropic Thunder magic.
Needless to say, now that more details have been made available, fans are hoping that All-Star Weekend remains on the shelf indefinitely.
The state of modern comedy is a hot-button topic these days, and having esteemed stars like RDJ as a Mexican and Foxx as a racist white police officer (in one of what would be multiple roles) sounds sketchy to put it lightly. At the end of the day, don’t be surprised if All-Star Weekend fails to escape from wherever it’s been locked away, which might just be for the best.