Sylvester Stallone Shares New Photos From His Upcoming Superhero Movie

Most actors wouldn’t even entertain the idea of starring in an action movie at 74 years old, never mind making one in the attempt to launch a franchise, but you get the distinct feeling that Sylvester Stallone is going to keep churning them out for as long as he possibly can. Having appeared in sequels Rambo: Last Blood and Escape Plan: The Extractors last year, shooting has now finally resumed on his next effort, Samaritan.

The dark spin on the superhero genre was originally set for release this year, but the production was shut down less than three weeks after cameras had started rolling at the end of February due to the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic. Stallone has kept himself busy in the meantime by working on a Director’s Cut of Rocky IV while waiting for the all-clear, and now the cast and crew of Samaritan have finally returned to set.

To celebrate, the Rocky legend posted several images online that reveal the makeup team needs to work hard to make the septuagenarian look his age, and you can check out the photos for yourself down below.

Samaritan hails from Overlord director Julius Avery, and the Bad Robot action/horror/war/zombie movie certainly showed that the filmmaker is no slouch when it comes to crafting entertaining genre mashups that manage to simultaneously embrace and subvert the expected tropes. The plot, meanwhile, sees Sylvester Stallone head up the cast as a superhero that was long thought to have vanished off the face of the Earth, only for him to be discovered by a young boy and eventually drawn back into the world of crime fighting.

Of course, superhero movies are everywhere you look these days, but Samaritan certainly boasts a unique and interesting premise that makes it one to keep a close eye on now that filming is back underway after a seven month hiatus.