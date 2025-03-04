Shrek 5’s new look has fans divided, and now Sonic has offered his two cents on TikTok

The first look at the highly anticipated Shrek 5 debuted recently, stirring up a whirlwind of reactions from the internet. While some fans were thrilled to see their favorite ogre duo, others were less enchanted by the updated visuals.

The 30-second teaser also served as a cast announcement, reuniting fans with Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey while introducing a new character in Felicia, the daughter of Shrek and Fiona who is voiced by Zendaya. Alongside the new addition, Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy are all set to reprise their roles.

Shrek 5 is the direct follow-up to Shrek Forever After, the fourth installment in the franchise, which was released back in 2010. Since then, the series has expanded with two spin-offs — Puss in Boots (2011) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) — keeping the beloved fairytale world alive. Fans have been waiting for a glimpse of the new film since it was first announced, and now that the short teaser has arrived, the reactions are pouring in, especially regarding Shrek’s different appearance.

Reactions on X varied, with some pointing out that overall, the animation “looks so off when compared to every other Shrek.” One user wrote that Shrek, the first movie in the franchise released in 2001, looked better than Shrek 5. Some, however, defended the creative choice, saying that because it has been more than a decade since the last movie came out, there are bound to be some changes in the animation. Others commented that they didn’t even notice the difference apart from a bit of aging, which seems appropriate since Shrek is older in the upcoming movie.

Some fans pointed out that it’s not too late to make some changes, just like what infamously happened to Sonic the Hedgehog (2020). When the trailer for that animation first dropped in 2019, the backlash was instant. Sonic was widely criticized for having human teeth and many called him “ugly.” The design was so different from the video game character fans grew up with, and they weren’t having it. In response, the production team took the feedback and overhauled Sonic, which delayed the film’s release. The result? A much-improved Sonic that was ultimately well-received, spawning sequels due to its success.

Calm down people, if we managed to do it once we can do it again!!! pic.twitter.com/GgzveMFUqt — Bunnyn 🦇🩷 (@yoursnowwhitee) February 27, 2025

Sonic also joined in on the social media discussion about Shrek’s new look, posting a TikTok video on their official account (@sonicmovie) and offering a few words of advice accompanied by a clip of the glow-up Sonic got after receiving comments from die-hard fans. The clip’s text read, “for any green ogres looking for advice.” In the caption, they wrote, “Take notes!” presumably in a call-out to DreamWorks, the studio behind Shrek 5. The TikTok video has been viewed more than 13 million times as of writing.

Shrek 5 was originally scheduled to be released in July 2026, but it has since been pushed back to Dec. 2026 to coincide with DreamWorks Animation’s 25th anniversary. With plenty of time before it hits theaters, the question remains: Will they take the feedback into account and change Shrek’s look just like what was done with Sonic? Or will they stand by their creative vision? Only time will tell.

