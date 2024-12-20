Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Sonic_The_Hedgehog
Image via Paramount Pictures
Category:
Movies
News

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ fans get an early Christmas present, and no we’re not talking about the new film

It's all good news this holiday season.
Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Dec 20, 2024 04:27 am

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now in theaters, but this isn’t the only gift fans of the franchise are getting this holiday season. In fact, today has provided something we all assumed would happen, but now finally have confirmation.

Recommended Videos

The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie hits theaters today. It introduces several new characters, most notably Shadow the Hedgehog, who is voiced by Hollywood sweetheart Keanu Reeves. Variety has now confirmed that there will be a fourth Sonic the Hedgehog movie released, and it’s scheduled to land sometime during 2027.

Knuckles and Sonic playing games in the Knuckles spinoff series
Image via Paramount+

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 was widely expected after the massive success of the two entries, with the third entry being dubbed the best yet for the series. As of writing the movie is sitting pretty with 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the highest Tomatometer score for the franchise to date.

The reveal of this sequel also indicates the franchise will maintain its current schedule of dropping a new film roughly every two years. It’s too early to know for sure what the plan is for this fourth installment, but there are definitely some big clues in the post-credit scenes.

Shadow in the first trailer for Sonic 3
Image via Paramount Pictures

Whether its the rumors circulating that a Shadow-focused sequel is in the works, or the actors themselves pitching team-up ideas, there’s seemingly a lot of content from this world to come in the next few years.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is expected to dominate the domestic box office over the holiday season and is even tipped to outdo Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King. Together the first two Sonic the Hedgehog movies have made $725 million at the global box office, and it’s more than likely that the third film will push this total over that $1 billion milestone.

If you’re eager to see what goes down in this highly anticipated sequel then head to your local multiplex. If you want a refresher on what happened in the previous two films, you can stream both Sonic the Hedgehog movies on Paramount Plus right now.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Assigning Editor for We Got This Covered, avid moviegoer and Marvel enjoyer.