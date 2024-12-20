‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ fans get an early Christmas present, and no we’re not talking about the new film

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now in theaters, but this isn’t the only gift fans of the franchise are getting this holiday season. In fact, today has provided something we all assumed would happen, but now finally have confirmation.

The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie hits theaters today. It introduces several new characters, most notably Shadow the Hedgehog, who is voiced by Hollywood sweetheart Keanu Reeves. Variety has now confirmed that there will be a fourth Sonic the Hedgehog movie released, and it’s scheduled to land sometime during 2027.

Image via Paramount+

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 was widely expected after the massive success of the two entries, with the third entry being dubbed the best yet for the series. As of writing the movie is sitting pretty with 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the highest Tomatometer score for the franchise to date.

The reveal of this sequel also indicates the franchise will maintain its current schedule of dropping a new film roughly every two years. It’s too early to know for sure what the plan is for this fourth installment, but there are definitely some big clues in the post-credit scenes.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Whether its the rumors circulating that a Shadow-focused sequel is in the works, or the actors themselves pitching team-up ideas, there’s seemingly a lot of content from this world to come in the next few years.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is expected to dominate the domestic box office over the holiday season and is even tipped to outdo Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King. Together the first two Sonic the Hedgehog movies have made $725 million at the global box office, and it’s more than likely that the third film will push this total over that $1 billion milestone.

If you’re eager to see what goes down in this highly anticipated sequel then head to your local multiplex. If you want a refresher on what happened in the previous two films, you can stream both Sonic the Hedgehog movies on Paramount Plus right now.

