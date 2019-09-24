Shuri’s Tech Actually Helped Save The Day In Avengers: Endgame

Remember the scene when a newly-resurrected Sam Wilson was heard saying “on your left” in Avengers: Endgame? Of course you do – it only preceded the MCU’s greatest ever battle scene.

It was a truly special moment, not least because it harkened back to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, when Steve Rogers was busy running rings around Sam (quite literally, we might add) during his morning exercise routine in Washington D.C. This time around, though, it was Anthony Mackie’s Falcon who delivered the line – an exchange made possible by Wakandan tech developed by Shuri, and later introduced in Ryan Coogler’s standalone Black Panther movie.

Redditor ‘u/shadyarya25’ made the catch while watching Avengers: Endgame (now available across Blu-ray and Digital), revealing the true extent of Shuri’s role in the Marvel blockbuster. See for yourself:

So there you have it: Cap was able to hear his old buddy Sam Wilson all the way from Wakanda thanks to the power of Shuri’s bleeding-edge technology. Like we mentioned before, these Vibranium-infused devices were first used during Black Panther, when the would-be king was able to communicate with Shuri all throughout his mission in South Korea.

If anything, this Endgame detail is another example of how the Russo Brothers – alongside co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely – were able to craft a thoroughly entertaining blockbuster, one enriched by the DNA of the MCU. The directing duo likely won’t return to Marvel’s superhero franchise for a very long time, but if they were to circle back, they’ve previously expressed an interest in rebooting Fantastic Four. Or any one of Fox’s merry mutants that are now under the ownership of Disney.

Meanwhile, the two-billion-dollar titan that was Avengers: Endgame is now available across all the usual platforms.