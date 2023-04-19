Sighs of relief breathed all around as the Russos distance themselves from ‘The Brave and the Bold,’ but not the DCU

Plenty of actors, writers, filmmakers, and various other creative minds have happily crossed the divide from Marvel to DC – and then back again in the case of current studio co-CEO James Gunn – but a lot of fans felt their blood run cold when Joe and Anthony Russo admitted they’d be interested in tackling a Batman movie, especially with The Brave and the Bold in the works.

Even though the siblings have cultivated a reputation for delivering crowd-pleasing blockbusters based on iconic comic book properties that win strong favor with critics and absolutely crush the box office, their post-MCU endeavors have led to an increasing sense of belief that they work much better under restrictions, a conclusion that’s easy to reach looking at the overstuffed Cherry and the excessive The Gray Man.

via Netflix

Gunn endorsed the idea of having the Russos become the latest high-profile figures to trade one superhero sandbox for another, but his enthusiasm wasn’t exactly reciprocated. In good news for the naysayers, then, the Avengers: Endgame directors clarified their comments on Batman in an interview on the Citadel red carpet with Erik Davis.

NEW: The Russo brothers would love to team w/ James Gunn on a DC project, but that won’t be Batman, according to them, via @Fandango pic.twitter.com/ugXloDBFG4 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 18, 2023

It seems increasingly inevitable that the Russos will end up doing something with DC given their outspoken desire to do so being coupled with Gunn’s approval of their interest, but at least it won’t be The Brave and the Bold. There are plenty of favorites that would be suited to their style and talents, but it’s fair to say that the Dark Knight isn’t one of them.