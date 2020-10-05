The Silence Of The Lambs House Is Now Up For Sale

A real house of horrors has hit the market just in time for Halloween. The place owned by infamous serial killer Buffalo Bill in the Academy Award-winning film The Silence of the Lambs is now up for sale in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania for a little under $300,000.

In the movie, the seemingly innocuous home was the site of several grisly murders where Ted Levine’s haunting character would starve and eventually skin larger girls in an attempt to make himself a “woman suit.” Yikes. Even though the flick is a work of fiction, the thought is still enough to send shivers down the spine and it’s safe to say that I won’t be putting down a mortgage for this particular property, even if it looks to be a nice piece of real estate.

The four-bedroom abode is listed for $298,500 and sits on 1.76 acres of land next to the Youghiogheny River, located about an hour outside of Pittsburgh. The house’s exterior is largely unchanged since the 1991 classic hit theaters, but hopefully the interior looks completely different or else occupants might be afraid that Jame Gumb could burst in singing “Goodbye Horses” at any second.

At the very least, the basement likely no longer contains a huge well that can be used to trap abducted adolescents. That seems like a no-brainer. Let’s also pray that they got rid of the rampant butterfly problem and cleaned up all the blood, too.

We want to hear from all of you prospective buyers out there, though. Tell us, would you like to live in Buffalo Bill’s home? Or is this whole thing freaking you out as well? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!

The Silence of the Lambs is currently streaming on Netflix.