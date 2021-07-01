Simon Pegg’s New Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an idea of the historical accuracy on display in Netflix‘s new animated feature America: The Motion Picture, the opening act of the movie ends with Benedict Arnold turning into a werewolf and ripping out Abraham Lincoln’s throat, who then dies in the arms of his childhood best friend George Washington, telling him with his dying breath to defeat the English and form a new nation.

From there, things only get crazier, and if you’re on board with the very R-rated and incredibly irreverent humor on display, then you’re going to have an absolute blast. By the third act we’re talking about a full-blown combination of The Patriot, The Avengers and The Expendables, which has to be seen to be believed.

George Washington has diesel-powered chainsaws up his sleeves, and he forms a crack team with hard-drinking frat bro Sam Adams, female Chinese scientist Thomas Edison, A-Team and Knight Rider-inspired tracker Geronimo, a foul-mouthed John Henry and Paul Revere, who ends up as a cybernetic human/horse hybrid with RoboCop’s armor, as they battle against a lycanthropic Arnold and his vast army that includes AT-ATs made from double decker buses and a Megazord version of Big Ben.

If that doesn’t float your boat, then chances are you’ll hate America: The Motion Picture. However, if you’re a fan of Archer and the work of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, then Netflix‘s first R-rated animated movie will be right up your street. The voice cast includes Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas, Will Forte, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Olivia Munn and more, all of whom are proven comic talents, so it’s no surprise that just 24 hours after premiering it’s crashed straight into the Top 10 most-watched list.