The Simpsons Predicted Tom Hanks Getting Coronavirus Years Ago

Tom Hanks revealed on Wednesday evening that he and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The couple are currently in Australia where the Hollywood star is preparing to play Elvis’ manager Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic.

Hanks and Wilson began to feel tired and experienced chills and fevers this week, prompting them to get tested. Now, they’re being isolated and closely monitored and while they seem to be doing alright, the internet has been freaking out over the whole ordeal. After all, Tom Hanks is one of the most beloved actors out there and many are now fearing for his well-being.

But there’s another thing that’s got people freaking out, too, and that’s the fact that The Simpsons seemingly predicted Hanks getting the virus years ago. Back in The Simpsons Movie in 2007, there was a scene where the Cast Away star told us: “This is Tom Hanks saying if you see me in person, please, leave me be.” And while it’s certainly a bit of a stretch, many people believe that this was a subtle prediction of Hanks having to go into quarantine due to getting the virus.

The Simpsons also nailed the prediction of Tom Hanks being quarantined. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hwBYJlqZej — GFL#13 (@GFL_13) March 12, 2020

The Simpsons 'predicted' Tom Hanks would get coronavirus! https://t.co/KszbJsGjKt — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 12, 2020

Is it true that Simpsons predicted Corona virus , Tom Hanks infection and Tump's death ?? #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/H7tCb2miBg — Bay Rozgaar 🎲 (@laalaakhaan) March 13, 2020

Did the Simpsons predict Tom Hanks being infected with Corona Virus? This clip from “The Simpsons Movie” first aired back in 2007. He is now in quarantine after testing positive for the virus. pic.twitter.com/8LfO1V6X6q — Ta1jaN ㊗️ (@Ta1jaN) March 12, 2020

The Simpsons predicted Tom Hanks’ Coronavirus infection back in 2007 pic.twitter.com/q55CLGvhDy — Dillon🇳🇬 🅙 (@ftbldillon) March 12, 2020

Im more scared that the simpsons predicted the corona and that Tom Hanks got it… then the actual virus itself — SoloMixed (@Solo_Riches) March 13, 2020

OMG YALL THE CORONAVIRUS WAS ON SIMPSONS AND THEY KNEW TOM HANKS WOULD GET IT. WTF. pic.twitter.com/2OW4Wp6aic — maliyah (@itssmaliyah) March 12, 2020

The Simpsons predicted Tom Hanks getting sick from a global epidemic they also predicted that Trump- yall already know nvm — stabbed faces (@b7ook3) March 13, 2020

Tom Hanks getting the virus was predicted on The Simpson’s Movie aswell as everything else man.

Honestly, the writers and producers are aliens and that’s that. pic.twitter.com/ZwjZrI7esV — Jenna ₪ ø lll ·o. (@JennaBraceland) March 13, 2020

Whether The Simpsons accurately predicted this or not is up for you to decide, but no one can deny the show’s surprisingly strong track record of predicting future events. Now if only it could tell us when this whole ordeal will be over.

Indeed, the global effects of the novel coronavirus are spreading fast and the world is quickly responding to it, with tons of events, festivals and more being cancelled, shut down or delayed. Things don’t seem to be improving, either, and we fear that the worst is still yet to come.

Circling back to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, though, and we hope that they recover soon and once we receive an update on their status, we’ll be sure to share it.