Simu Liu Comments On The Final Battle In Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is undoubtedly one of the biggest cinematic hits this year and potentially one of the most highly praised in MCU history. A key factor for this being the case is the perfect story building and pay off at the conclusion of the film.

The film’s conclusion has been something the majority of fans who have seen the film loved thanks to its unique character choices that stand out amongst its fellow MCU alumni. Speaking of this epic conclusion, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu shared on Instagram his thoughts on the ending.

“A lot of people have been asking about our ending without giving too much away. I just want to say that I think it’s perfect for our story.” “We’ve seen Shaun embracing the parts of himself rather than rejecting it. And once he solves that central conflict within himself he unlocks his full potential. Which is literally ride a dragon into battle against a massive soul sucking demon.” “Side by side with his family. Not against it. Fulled by love for his father. Not hate.”

Shang-Chi’s relationship with his father Xu Wenwu is key to the plot of the film and while the two are at odds for much of its duration, the epic conclusion brings the pair face to face in battle finding a resolution to their conflict in one way or another.

If you’ve yet to check out this latest MCU addition don’t sleep on it as it’s been praised as one of the Marvel universe’s best additions by both critics and fans.