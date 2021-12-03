Simu Liu ‘offended’ that fans didn’t think he’d appear in ‘No Way Home’

As fans all over the world continue to speculate on whether or not Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it looks like another Marvel actor is severely disappointed that he was never even considered for the film. Jokingly, that is.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu took to Twitter Friday to say that he was “a little offended nobody thought I was going to be in No Way Home.”

there's definitely a pocket universe somewhere, that's all I'm saying — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) December 3, 2021

While the Tweet was obviously made in jest, one fan pointed out how a Spidey/Shang-Chi team-up⏤which Liu has expressed that he would like to see happen⏤could actually come to be.

dude how about this??? pic.twitter.com/RY8IJTA0aw — xialing supremacist (@sisterdagger) December 3, 2021

The picture in question comes from Free Comic Book Day Vol 2011 Spider-Man, where Shang-Chi ends up teaching Spider-Man “Spidey-Fu,” a martial arts style so strong that it’s eventually used to take down not only Spider-Woman, but Shang-Chi himself.

“Just like Shang Chi trained me. No long-range attacks. Up close and personal. Targeting nerve clusters! Pressure points! Striking with spider-speed. Hitting with spider-strength! And that, my friends, is what we call — the Way of the Spider!” Amazing Spider-Man Vol 1 669

With Spider-Man no longer having Tony Stark to turn to and Dr. Strange’s connection with Wong making it so the two could meet, it isn’t entirely out of the question to see the two of them fight together, even if it doesn’t happen in No Way Home.

Since we know that Sony wants to make three more movies with Tom Holland and that Kevin Feige himself said the cast of Shang-Chi will be coming back to MCU soon, it seems highly likely that we’ll get to see this legendary team-up happen.

Would you like to see Shang-Chi make an appearance alongside Spider-Man in the future? Could this be Simu Liu trying to throw people off the scent of him making a post-credits appearance or even a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Tell us in the comments.