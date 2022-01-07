Marvel’s Simu Liu has stunned Harry Potter fans after hilariously questioning the logistics behind a certain character’s backstory. As every Potterhead knows, Rubeus Hagrid, the loveable gamekeeper of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, is half-giant, which accounts for his bigger-than-average size. It’s explained over the course of the books/films that his father was human while his mother was a full-size giantess.

For the past 20 years, audiences have just accepted this at face value, but the Shang-Chi star has now blown our minds by pointing out that the romantic entanglement of Hagrid’s parents makes no sense. “Now that I’m old enough to question these things… how does Hagrid exist?” Liu asked on Twitter, instantly putting a very graphic image in everyone’s minds in the process.

Now that I'm old enough to question these things… how does Hagrid exist — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) January 6, 2022

He’s right, though. How did that happen?

ya so like how did that happen — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) January 6, 2022

For visual reference, a fan shared a snap of Hermione being held by Grawp, Hagrid’s half-brother, in The Order of the Phoenix. And he’s even said to be small for a giant!

Comparison between a full giant and a human. How did his parents… Do it? pic.twitter.com/9ZFMpTiLwi — Tom Taylor (@thomasdavyd99) January 6, 2022

Things get even more complicated from there. In The Goblet of Fire, Hagrid recalls how he was able to pick up his dad and put him on top of the dresser by the time he was six. As Hagrid isn’t even that much taller than an average person, that suggests Mr. Hagrid Sr. was short by even regular human standards. Which only raises further questions about how he, er, bonded with his giantess wife, Fridwulfa.

This isn’t the first time that Simu Liu has pointed out the impracticality of an iconic character that we’ve all taken for granted before now. Earlier this week, he threw shade on Batman’s habit of wearing a cape by reminding us that it’s actually hugely unsafe to wear a flowing cloak while riding a motorcycle. Well, that’s the Harry Potter and DC franchises Liu has punched a hole through. Which one is he going to do next? Probably not something owned by Disney, unless he wants to get in trouble with his bosses.