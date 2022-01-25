Simu Liu teases Shang-Chi joining the Avengers in hilarious post

Simu Liu made his Marvel debut in last summer’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which introduced his master martial artist to the world. Now that he’s here, Liu no doubt has a bright future ahead of him in the MCU. While we’ve yet to get any confirmation on where he’ll show up next in the franchise, the former Kim’s Convenience star has teased that he’ll eventually be joining the Avengers — in a hilarious, tongue-in-cheek way.

Online publication io9 recently pitched its Facebook followers a question: “Marvel asks you to be in a superhero in the next Avengers movie. What do you say?” Brilliantly, Liu responded to the post, answering: “Makes sense.” As a fan who reshared the exchange on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit said, the guy does have a point.

We should probably only take this as a classic example of Liu having some fun with his fans, but it will no doubt start some people theorizing that he’s already had some conversations with Marvel about appearing in Avengers 5. And maybe that is the case. The next Avengers flick has yet to be officially announced, but we know there will be one eventually. And it will have to revamp the lineup of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to some extent.

Shang-Chi is halfway to becoming an official Avenger, anyway, after meeting Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner in the post-credits scene of his origins movie. The scene teased that the source behind his Ten Rings is some powerful cosmic entity, which sounds like it might even be an Avengers-level threat. So maybe, if Avengers 5 is still a ways away, we’ll get some more substantial team-ups in Shang-Chi 2.

One thing’s for sure, Shaun will not be showing up in this May’s Doctor Strange 2, as Simu Liu has made abundantly clear already. So fans will have to keep rewatching Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney Plus for the time being in order to get their fix.