Simu Liu to host 2022 Juno Awards celebrating Canadian music

The last 12 months have been a crazy ride for Simu Liu. The Kim’s Convenience star made his MCU debut last summer in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the second-biggest movie of the year in the U.S., transforming him into a household name. He’s since followed that up with a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in November, and he’s about to extend his hosting skills by helming the 2022 Juno Awards, the annual ceremony celebrating Canadian music.

Liu will be the one to host the next Juno Awards night when it occurs in May, making him the first actor to have the honor since Star Trek legend William Shatner in 2012. This year will also be the first in-person version of the event since 2019, with the last two happening remotely due to COVID-19. The 32-year-old star — who was born in China before his family moved to Canada when he was five — expressed how much getting this gig means to him in a statement:

“It’s an absolute honour to be hosting the 51st Annual Juno Awards,” Liu said. “Canadian entertainment and culture hold a very important place in my heart and getting the chance to experience the festivities in my hometown makes the experience even more special to me.”

Liu’s appointment continues the Junos’ commitment to diversifying their hosts in recent years. The previous two ceremonies had either Black hosts or co-hosts, with musician and broadcaster Odario Williams co-hosting the 2020 show with Damhnait Doyle and radio personality Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe steering the ship in 2021. The last person of color to host before them was Drake in 2011.

The 51st annual Juno Awards are being held outdoors, at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, for the first time ever. It’ll be broadcast and streamed live across Canada on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and can be caught internationally at CBCMusic.ca/junos. Tickets start at $39.95 and are up for sale from March 4.