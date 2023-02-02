Slasher stans know exactly which iconic killer they want to see in a ‘Scooby-Doo’ crossover

It’s no secret that you can toss Scooby-Doo into just about any situation and end up with a result that’s passable at the absolute worst; if you can turn Shaggy into a race car dynamo before throwing him into a deadly race against a slew of classic monster archetypes, you can accomplish anything with this franchise.

It seems like it’s only a matter of time before Mystery Inc. finds themselves firmly in more mature territory, as they’ve long since established themselves as some of the most serializable characters in history, and with the gang having occupied a pseudo-horror space for over half a century, it’s just a hop, skip, and a jump of the mind to imagine how they’d fair against some of horror’s less family-friendly faces. And while the folks at r/horror make great cases for a slew of different slashers, one of them stands above the rest.

Though many answers were given, few made as much sense as Scream‘s Ghostface, themself occupying a comedy-horror space as just some guy in a mask, easily translating to the typical beats of a Scooby-Doo escapade. Furthermore, Matthew Lillard’s presence in the Scream franchise makes for a particularly cheeky connection, as his performance as Shaggy in Raja Gosnell’s live-action films ranks among the most perfect casting in film history.

Some love was given to the Saw franchise as well, with fans imagining which of the trap-happy imaginations of Jigsaw and Fred Jones would come out on top.

Hellraiser‘s Pinhead is perhaps the most volatile choice; Velma is in some dangerously hot water as is, so the last thing she needs is to set the world record on solving the world’s most deadly puzzle box.

If Warner Bros. has any hope of rescuing our nostalgia from the woeful clutches of Mindy Kaling, pitting the gang against Ghostface just might be the way to go. And with Scream VI set to hit theaters on March 10, now is as good a time as ever to cross our fingers for a post-credits scene involving the Mystery Machine.