Small Asteroid Heading Towards Earth This Fall, Unlikely To Hit Us Says NASA

2020 has been a very, very interesting year, to say the least. And just when you think it can’t get any more eventful, something else comes along to prove you wrong.

Case in point: NASA is reporting this week that an asteroid is headed towards Earth and is expected to pass us on November 2nd. Yes, that’s right before the US elections. But before you try to get Bruce Willis on the line and begin panicking, know that it’s only a small asteroid – very small, in fact – and apparently poses no real threat to our planet.

In fact, it only has a 0.41% chance of even entering our atmosphere. And even if it did, it’d simply disintegrate. Depending on your outlook of 2020 so far, however, that might actually be a bad thing.

Of course, given the year we’ve been having, and all of the crazy stuff that’s happened, all bets are seemingly off and we suppose NASA could be wrong. I mean, we’re talking about a year that’s already seen a global pandemic, large scale riots and protests around the world, murder hornets, nuclear cannibal ants and more, so no one can say for sure what’ll happen next.

For now, though, it would seem that there’s no reason to worry about this asteroid headed our way. In fact, if you want to worry about something around that time, the US elections might be more worthy of your attention. Or, you know, any of the other crazy things going on around the world right now. Suffice it to say, 2021 can’t come soon enough at this point.

Tell us, though, what do you think will go down as the most memorable event of this year? As always, let us know down below.