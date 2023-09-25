‘Smile 2’ release date, cast, plot, and more

Only one short year since the terrifying viral marketing campaign that shocked the world, and the creatives behind the film Smile are looking to capitalize on the critically acclaimed horror film. Shortly before the release of the 2022 film, many cameras caught actors in the crowds of sporting events smiling unflinchingly ahead, straight into the lens. This was the perfect ad campaign for Smile, a horror film featuring a counselor who finds herself in an eerily similar situation.

After psychiatrist Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) witnesses the suicide of a patient, she begins to see increasingly disturbing events. Similar to It Follows, Smile follows in the classic horror trope of the protagonist realizing they have been cursed by some mysterious entity that foretells their death. Rose understands that she has to find out how to stop her demise before these menacing and smiling freaks kill her. Director Parker Finn based the feature film on his short entitled Laura Hasn’t Slept, and now will have even more content spawned from the property. Already announced, Paramount has greenlit a sequel to be released to terrify viewers.

Paramount

Slated for October, Smile 2 will arrive just in time for spooky season. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the film will be released on October 18, 2024. Plot details are otherwise thin at this time, but there are some things that we can be sure of. Due to the cyclical nature of the movie, some recurring cast members could reappear, even if for limited screen time. The curse revolves around seeing someone take their life in front of you. Rose becomes in danger because her patient dies from suicide in the same room.

In the end, Rose does the same thing in front of her ex-boyfriend. More than likely, a sequel will center around his story. We perhaps can expect a short appearance from Bacon reprising her role, but the story may center around Joel (Kyle Gallner). Other cast members could also involve the remaining characters who have not yet perished during the events of Smile, few as they are. But while there are some tropes we can expect from a sequel, Finn wants to assure the audience that any sequel won’t be more of the same, as he told /Film.

“I’m just trying to enjoy the moment of finally crossing the finish line on this one. I think there’s a lot of fun to be had in the world of “Smile,” but as a filmmaker, I never want to just do a retread of anything. So, if there was ever to be more, I’d want to make sure that it was very surprising and not what people might expect.”

Fortunately, we don’t have long to wait to find out.