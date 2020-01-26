Watch: Adam Driver’s Full Star Wars Undercover Boss Parody From SNL

Though the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy has come to a close, Adam Driver was able to reprise his role as Kylo Ren one last time for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

Back in January of 2016, when Disney had only just released its first contribution to the decades-spanning Skywalker Saga, Driver featured in an SNL sketch which saw Ben Solo posing as a low-level employee of the First Order in a Star Wars-themed send-up of Undercover Boss.

Now, just over four years later, Driver and SNL have brought us a follow-up sketch in which Kylo once more goes undercover to see how much has changed. This time, the villain poses as an intern, meaning he has to put up with short-tempered superiors and less-than-helpful stormtroopers as he carries out such menial tasks as fetching blue milk for the team.

It isn’t long, however, before Kylo’s notorious anger management issues lead to carnage, and even when he tries to help an aspiring TIE fighter pilot, things get pretty ugly when she tells him she wants to fly like Ben’s uncle Luke.

As it stands, it’s unclear if and when we might see Driver in the role of Kylo again. Though last year’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker certainly brought some closure to the Supreme Leader’s redemptive arc, Lucasfilm has a long history of killing off its most popular characters only to bring them back for later movies, be it in prequels or in Force Ghost form.

With that in mind, we probably shouldn’t rule out a Kylo comeback somewhere down the line, but given the Star Wars franchise’s current film hiatus, this SNL sketch could well be the last time we see Driver in the role for quite a while.