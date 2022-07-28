‘Solo’ writer shoots down a streaming series, but remains keen on a sequel

For many longtime fans of a galaxy far, far away, the box office failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story still stings immeasurably, especially when it canned the Anthology experiment entirely and wiped out a potential long-term avenue for telling stories that didn’t directly impact the overarching Skywalker Saga.

A $393 million haul from theaters saw Alden Ehrenreich’s attempt to step into the daunting shoes of Harrison Ford go down in history as the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars movie ever, but Solo‘s reputation has only grown in the four years since it was released, even if the people who regularly show support for the sci-fi blockbuster were nowhere to be found when it was time to purchase a ticket.

The advent of Disney Plus has led to countless rumors regarding a potential sequel series on streaming, or even cameo appearances from a few familiar faces, but a Star Wars legend has sought to pour cold water on the speculation. In an interview with Inverse, Lawrence Kasdan said there’s no truth to the talk of an episodic offshoot, but he’d be very interested in returning to pen a sequel.

“No there’s not any talk of that. I’ve never been particularly drawn to expanding [Solo] into a show. But, I do talk to Jon [Kasdan] and Ron [Howard] a lot about what went right and what went wrong with the Solo experience. I would be more interested in doing another movie, not aTV series.”

Sadly, money has always spoken the loudest in Hollywood, so the chances of Solo 2 remain slim. Lucasfilm does love them some nostalgia, though, but you’d think the $200+ million budget would put them off the idea of crafting a follow-up to a flop.