During its best moments, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is every bit the movie fans wanted it to be, delivering a thrilling blend of nostalgia-driven spectacle that pays tribute to the history of the supernatural comedy series while putting foundations in place to carry the franchise into the future.

At its worst, though, it feels as though Jason Reitman has made a movie specifically and explicitly designed to appeal solely to those who vocally disapproved of Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot, which has proven to be one of the most contentious blockbusters of the last decade.

Looking at the Rotten Tomatoes scores, critics actually preferred Feig’s female-led reinvention, while the audience ratings lean heavily in favor of Afterlife. As you can see below, some brave souls on Twitter admit that Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon made bustin’ look much better.

I saw Ghostbusters Afterlife. Now follows my spoiler-free review.



Ghostbusters (2016) is the better film. That is all — Stuart Gipp (@Stupacabra) November 20, 2021

That was kind of what made me think maybe I can just skip this one and watch the better Ghostbusters (2016). — Jack Probst (@jackdprobst) November 20, 2021

ghostbusters 2016 is better than afterlife pic.twitter.com/gSwPZ9AeGf — gwendolyn maxine stacy (@gwenstacyebooks) November 19, 2021

Well I’m disappointed to say @Ghostbusters #GhostbustersAfterlife wasn’t that great and tbh I found the 2016 movie better, which is odd — 🦖Danosaurusrex 🦖 (@wheeleyd05) November 19, 2021

2016 a masterpiece… it has no soul and is a cash grab at best and it didn't make the cash grab… it bombed horribly and is a stain on the Ghostbusters franchise. pic.twitter.com/ZHCHD0VB2t — Andrew Connell (@Zicetec2000) November 19, 2021

The 2016 Ghostbusters Reboot had the best use of 3D in a theatrical environment since Avatar. — Stephen "Dirk" Libbey (@childe_dirk) November 19, 2021

Ghostbuters: Afterlife is, it pains me to say, thw very worst thing that has the name Ghostbusters attached to it. — K for Kendetta (@ElTodgerino) November 20, 2021

Is Ghostbusters: Afterlife the worst film of all time? Maybe! — 🎄alex, but festive 🎁 (@ahubcap) November 19, 2021

Naturally, some gatekeepers have piled on to blast these people for being dead wrong, almost as if everyone isn’t entitled to their own opinion. Regardless of what you think, it’s interesting to see the Ghostbusters movie people waited so long to see being deemed as inferior to the one they definitely didn’t want, which is causing a minor firestorm on Twitter as the weekend progresses.