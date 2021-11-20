Some brave ‘Ghostbusters’ fans praise the 2016 reboot as superior to ‘Afterlife’
During its best moments, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is every bit the movie fans wanted it to be, delivering a thrilling blend of nostalgia-driven spectacle that pays tribute to the history of the supernatural comedy series while putting foundations in place to carry the franchise into the future.
At its worst, though, it feels as though Jason Reitman has made a movie specifically and explicitly designed to appeal solely to those who vocally disapproved of Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot, which has proven to be one of the most contentious blockbusters of the last decade.
Looking at the Rotten Tomatoes scores, critics actually preferred Feig’s female-led reinvention, while the audience ratings lean heavily in favor of Afterlife. As you can see below, some brave souls on Twitter admit that Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon made bustin’ look much better.
Naturally, some gatekeepers have piled on to blast these people for being dead wrong, almost as if everyone isn’t entitled to their own opinion. Regardless of what you think, it’s interesting to see the Ghostbusters movie people waited so long to see being deemed as inferior to the one they definitely didn’t want, which is causing a minor firestorm on Twitter as the weekend progresses.