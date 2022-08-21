Some brave souls claim ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ didn’t peak during the opening credits

It’s never a good look for a movie to peak during its opening credits, especially one that marks the long-awaited solo debut of a top-tier franchises most popular and marketable character, but that’s what we ended up with when X-Men Origins: Wolverine landed back in 2009.

Audiences were understandably hyped to see Hugh Jackman’s Logan take center stage in his own standalone adventure, and the hype rose exponentially higher once they’d witnessed the awesome intro that showed James Howlett and Liev Schrieber’s Victor Creed fighting in countless wars through the centuries, but it was all downhill from there.

Taking a longtime fan favorite like Deadpool, immaculately casting the role with the sardonically charismatic Ryan Reynolds, and then having his mouth sewn shut for the climactic showdown that laughed in the face of comic-accuracy was only one of the movie’s many problems, but some brave souls on Reddit are actually claiming that it wasn’t that bad.

via 20th Century Fox

Sure enough, the overwhelming majority of replies disagree with the utmost certainty, and everything you need to know about how the world still feels about X-Men Origins: Wolverine can be derived from the fact that one of the top-voted comments names it as “a bad movie that you enjoy”. That’s obviously not what 20th Century Fox were going for, but it’ll have to do.

Thankfully, Jackman made amends by bowing out with Logan, a film that definitely ranks as one of the greatest superhero blockbusters ever made, so he eventually compensated for the widespread malaise that defined his first go-round.