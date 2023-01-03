Someone recreated the ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer in LEGO and you need to see it

Spider-Man fans got themselves an early Christmas treat almost three weeks ago when we finally got a trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse which gave us a healthy glimpse at Miles Morales’ next adventure alongside his returning Spidey counterparts.

Well, one particular fan has been hard at work ever since – having painstakingly, and lovingly recreated the entirety of the trailer in stop-motion animation using LEGO.

The attention to detail in this shot-for-shot remake of last month’s trailer is genuinely astounding, and could just about be mistaken for a big-budget cinematic LEGO production, so the creator definitely deserves huge props for the monumental three-week effort.

As you may expect, this certainly isn’t LegoMe_TheOG’s first rodeo with stop-motion animation and tinkering with LEGO blocks. A quick perusal through his YouTube channel shows an impressive variety of homages to other works of popular culture, including a recreation of the climatic ‘Running Up That Hill’ scene from Stranger Things 4 last year.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will see protagonist Miles Morales find himself at odds with many of the alternate Spider-folk he befriended in the previous film after they have conflicting thoughts on how to handle a new threat to the entire multiverse.

Not that we haven’t already been waiting for this sequel with bated breath or anything, but the sequel’s producers are promising a cinematic experience you’ve never had before, in case you weren’t hyped enough already. Skeptics may say they’ve caught some of that self-indulgent James Cameron fever, but we have faith.

The end is in sight for the agonizingly long near half-decade wait for the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, because Across the Spider-Verse will finally be swinging its way into theaters in six short months on June 2, 2023.