Someone should tell Nicolas Cage that ‘National Treasure 3’ isn’t dead yet

It’s been 15 years since Nicolas Cage partnered up with Diane Kruger and Justin Bartha to solve an implausible mystery, with most fans (and the actor himself) resigning themselves to the fact National Treasure 3 would never happen, misery that seemed to be compounded even further when Bartha was announced to be returning for the Disney Plus sequel series.

The two far-fetched adventures retain a huge amount of love and adulation, but Cage sounded fairly certain while on the press circuit promoting The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent that any hopes for a third installment were dead in the water after the Mouse House instead opted to take the franchise to the small screen.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer might want to give him a call, then, after he revealed during a Reddit AMA in support of Top Gun: Maverick that National Treasure 3 is currently being written as we speak, when responding to a question asking if he’s interested in working with Cage again.

“Absolutely. I love Nicolas, he’s a brilliant actor and we are currently working on a script for National Treasure.”

That’s pretty much the opposite of what we’ve heard from both Cage and Kruger at various points in the relatively recent past, even if National Treasure 3 was announced to have been dusted off and plunged back into active development at the beginning of 2020, although that’s about as far as it got.

If a direct continuation doesn’t come to fruition, then hopefully we get crossover/sequel hybrid The Unbearable Weight of National Treasure instead, which is too good an opportunity to pass up.