Every Song Featured In Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga

Netflix dropped its latest original movie this past Friday – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. The film was originally set for a theatrical run back in May, before it was switched to a streaming release due to the pandemic. And as is pretty common for a comedy flick, the Will Ferrell movie is splitting critics and viewers alike, but those who are taking to it are really enjoying it. Of course, it helps that it comes with a few genuine bangers on the soundtrack, too.

As the movie is based around a fictionalized version of the real-life European musical competition, Eurovision finds time to include many songs on its soundtrack, including some covers of familiar tunes but also a lot of new numbers specially created for it, with Ferrell and co-star Rachel McAdams lending their voices. Superstar Demi Lovato also provides a song, titled “In The Mirror.”

Here’s a full list of every track featured in Eurovision, including the particularly catchy standouts “Volcano Man,” “Ja-Ja Ding Dong” and “Lion of Love.”

“Sá ég spóa” – Savanna Trio

“Waterloo” – ABBA

“Volcano Man” – Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, and Molly Sanden

“Happy” – Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, and Molly Sanden

“Ja Ja Ding Dong” – Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, and Molly Sanden

“In the Mirror” – Demi Lovato

“Heyr Himna Smiður” – Ellen Kristjánsdóttir

“Brand New” – Karl Zine

“La Di Da” – Linden

“Felis Lunar” – Alvia Islandia

“Double Trouble” – Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, and Molly Sanden

“Amar Pelos Dois” – Salvador Sobral

“Lion of Love” – Erik Mjones

“Push It.” – Fitty Fitty

“Don’t Wanna Leave” – Mr Robotic feat. DJ Bam Bam

“Song-A-Long” – Various

“Húsavík (Hometown)” – Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, and Molly Sanden

“Running with the Wolves” – Courtney Jenae, Adam Grahn

“Te Deum, H.146: I. Prelude” – Les Arts Florissants and William Christie

“Hit My Itch” – Antonio Sol, David Loucks, Taylor Lindersmith, Nicole Leonti

“Fool Moon” – Anteros

“Come and Play (Masquerade)” – Petra Nielsen

“Coolin’ with Da Homies” – Savan Kotecha

“Untitled No. 3” – Sigur Rós

“Hoppipolla” – Sigur Rós

“Svefn-G-Englar” – Sigur Rós

Aside from just the music, Eurovision fans are also raving about Dan Stevens’ performance as flamboyant Russian rock star Alexander Lemtov, the main rival to Ferrell and McAdams’ eponymous Icelandic sibling singing sensation Fire Saga. Stevens doesn’t provide his own singing voice though, with Lemtov’s show-stopping hit “Lion of Love” sung by Erik Mjones instead. It was the plan for the British star to record the song, but unfortunately, quarantine messed with those plans.

Tell us, though, what was your favorite track in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga? As always, let us know down below.