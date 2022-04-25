‘Sonic 2’ Is One of the 10 Biggest Video Game Movies Ever After 3 Weeks

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' has become one of the 10 highest-grossing video game movies ever made after three weeks in theaters.

The video game genre may have a habit and reputation for inconsistency given the number of critical and commercial flops to have made their way to the big screen in the three decades since Super Mario Bros. got things off to a supremely rocky start, but Sonic the Hedgehog 2 came burdened with higher expectations than most.

After all, the first installment became the highest-grossing console-to-screen translation ever domestically, took sixth place on the all-time global earnings chart, and became only the second entry in the history of the medium to secure a Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes after Detective Pikachu.

That created extra pressure around Jeff Fowler’s follow-up, especially with the pandemic continuing to have an effect on the industry at large, but Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has kept blowing any and all doubts out of the water on an almost daily basis.

Not only did the blue speedster’s return set countless records for a video game blockbuster when it opened north of $70 million, but it scored better reviews than its predecessor into the bargain, while it now ranks as one of the 10 biggest films of its kind after only three weeks in theaters.

Following another strong showing this weekend, Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘s global tally is now sitting on a robust $287 million, which has taken it past the $274 million brought in by both Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Alicia Vikander’s reboot to secure ninth place on the historical rankings, continuing the fan favorite’s impressive run of form.