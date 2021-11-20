‘Sonic 2’ trends amid debunked reported movie leak

Amid rumors swirling around the forthcoming film Sonic The Hedgehog 2, the topic of our favorite blue mammal took off like a lightning bolt on Twitter Friday, causing many fans to wonder just what people were on about.

It all seems to stem from a rumor on a now-deleted Reddit post where someone claimed they saw an early cut of the film. According to the poster, it was under-developed and had instances of the film in which the CGI had not been rendered yet, for instance. The post allegedly relayed a bunch of spoilers of the movie. This rumor then found its way to Twitter by a user who posted a screen capture of the entire erased Reddit post, which was alleged to have been deleted by Paramount.

However, some eagle-eyed Twitter users pointed out that Pat Casey, the writer of the first Sonic the Hedgehog film as well as its sequel, said the rumors weren’t true.

“I’m not gonna respond to or acknowledge specific ‘leaks’ but everyone who has claimed online that they saw the movie is already lying,” Casey said. “Everybody just chill, the real movie is coming soon.”

Separately, there was also a rumor swirling online Friday that a new trailer for the upcoming film might be coming next week.

Asked for a #SonicMovie2 trailer hint.. And i think i got one!

The Sonic 2 trailer might drop this 25th!!! pic.twitter.com/A7LWYQtM8S — MarshMations (@MarshMations) November 20, 2021

For many though, fans were simply excited at the prospect of watching a new installment of Sonic next year, since the first one was a low-key crowd-pleaser that managed to sneak in a box office hit immediately prior to the pandemic in early 2020. It was all a fairly epic redemption arc to watch unfold since the initial trailers of the movie were much maligned for the uncanny design of the character.

It’s honestly crazy that the first big movie next year is Sonic 2. Usually, it would be a MCU film, but a nice change of pace is good pic.twitter.com/oSyd3FfdxG — KJ (@kj_broadway) November 19, 2021

What has been confirmed to be true is that Idris Elba will be helming the role of Knuckles in the movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is slated for release in theaters April 8, 2022.