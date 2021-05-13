Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Director Shares New BTS Image As Filming Wraps

It’s been a very quick turnaround for video game sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which only started shooting in the middle of March, but filming has now wrapped as the second installment in what’s expected to be multi-film series heads into post-production in order to hit theaters on April 8th of next year.

From a critical and commercial perspective, Jeff Fowler’s opener is one of the most successful entries in the history of the genre, and one of only two that have ever wound up with a Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A box office haul of over $320 million also makes it the fifth highest-grossing console-to-screen adaptation in history, and it no doubt would have flown a lot higher had the Coronavirus pandemic not made its presence felt just a month or so after Sonic sped his way into multiplexes around the world.

To mark the end of principal photography, Fowler hopped on to social media to celebrate the occasion and give a shout out to his cast, crew and the city of Vancouver, which you can see below.

That’s a wrap in Vancouver! Thank you to all the amazing cast/crew in this city… so much incredible talent helping make #SonicMovie2 truly special (and spoiler alert… EPIC! )

💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/lCNqdzpa8R — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 13, 2021

Plot details are being kept under wraps for now, but we know that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will introduce Tails into the mix and Jim Carrey’s Robotnik will be back with a much more video game-accurate look this time around. Set photos also confirmed Knuckles is involved, but there’s no word yet on who will be voicing the fan favorite despite Jason Momoa’s name being heavily bandied around. There are less than eleven months to go until the movie arrives, though, and at least this time the effects team are safe in the knowledge that their work won’t be blasted online.