Jason Momoa Reportedly Offered Knuckles Role In Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 may have found its Knuckles.

About a year ago, the first movie adaptation of the classic Sega character proved to be a massive hit. As one of the last major releases before the pandemic began, Sonic ended up being one of the highest-grossing films of 2020, so it’s no surprise that Paramount went ahead and ordered a sequel. And, judging by the appearance of Tails in a post-credits scene, we’re expecting more familiar video game characters to show up next time around.

Speaking of which, The Illuminerdi is reporting that Knuckles the Echidna will feature in Sonic 2 and, what’s more, the studio has apparently already gifted the part to a major star. As per the outlet, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa is the first choice to voice Knuckles in the sequel. The Illuminerdi’s sources say that Paramount has formally offered him the role and now the ball is in Momoa’s court and we’ll just have to see if he accepts the gig.

The site also shares that the movie’s Knuckles will stay true to the video game character, particularly in his earlier appearances, as “his personality will be serious in nature, but still gullible at times.” The red echidna debuted in 1994’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and was tricked by Dr. Robotnik into fighting Sonic and Tails, before he realized who the real villain was and teamed up with the pair. It’s easy to imagine this storyline playing out in the sequel, too.

Jim Carrey will be back as Eggman for Sonic 2, with a recent report noting that he’s very happy with the script. Ben Schwartz, meanwhile, will return to voice Sonic himself, with James Marsden expected to reprise his role as the speedy hedgehog’s human pal Tom. Video game actress Colleen O’Shaughnessey voiced Tails in his aforementioned cameo last time, but it’s unknown if a bigger name will be signed up for the sequel.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is due to race onto the big screen from April 8th, 2022.