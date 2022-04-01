‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ director explains how to beat video game curse

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has earned positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and is seemingly on track to be a successful video game movie in a genre that has very few. Director Jeff Fowler has just explained how this got done.

“I think the trick to making movies based off of video games is to completely forget that you’re making a movie based off a video game. Because I think all movies are about character no matter where they come from. Whether it’s a comic book, a video game, a novel or whatever, I think you really have to approach it like, ‘what’s a great story, what’s a great character story?’ If someone is sitting in that theater and knows nothing about the video game, are they still going to have a great time, are they still going to be invested in this character and this story? That was our approach.”

Fowler commented on his creative philosophy on the project during an interview with Fandom published earlier today. He also said one thing key to making the rapidly moving mammal work on screen was retaining the spirit of the characters countless people have come to know and love through their decades spent in various game entries.

“It’s extremely important to make sure that you retain the spirit of the video games and the video game characters because, first and foremost, the fanbase – they’re the ones that are really going to be in your corner if you can do that; if you can bring the characters that they’ve loved from the games to life on the big screen.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opens Friday April 8