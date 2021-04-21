Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Set Photos Confirm Knuckles Is Coming

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has started filming, and new set photos appear to confirm that one of the most beloved characters in the video game franchise will debut in the sequel.

After 2020’s first big screen outing for the Sega icon became one of the surprise hits of last year, Paramount has fast-tracked the follow-up, which looks set to pair Sonic up with not one but two of his fan favorite allies – Tails, who was introduced in the first film’s post-credits scene, and Knuckles.

The sequel is currently shooting in Fort Langley, BC and set pics have showcased stars James Marsden and Tika Sumpter in the midst of an explosive action scene, but what’s really grabbed folks’ attention are the life-size stand-ins for the CGI characters that have been captured on location. Alongside Sonic and Tails is Knuckles the Echidna. He’s yet to be officially confirmed for the movie, but it looks like we can expect it to feature him all the same.

Here's a look at the #SonicMovie2 filming at Fort Langley today. Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles props were seen; Marsden and Sumpter present as well. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/YlrsNZlvVy — Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates · Tails' Channel (@TailsChannel) April 20, 2021

First Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Set Photo Marks The Start Of Production 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Knuckles’ arrival was foreshadowed in the first film, but he didn’t turn up for a cameo like Tails did. From what we’ve heard, though, he will have a major presence in the sequel. For one, the studio definitely wants a big name to voice the character. At one point, it looked like Dwayne Johnson might get the gig, but back in February, it was reported that The Rock had passed on the project and Aquaman star Jason Momoa had instead been offered the part. We’ve yet to find out if he accepted it, however.

Remember, Jim Carrey is also back as Dr. Robotnik, as his villain furthers his transformation into his video game self. Ben Schwartz is returning to voice Sonic, too, though it’s unclear if voice actress Colleen O’Shaughnessey will continue to play Tails as she did for his previous cameo or if a bigger name has been found.

Following production kicking off last month, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled to sprint into theaters on April 8th, 2022.