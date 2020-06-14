Sonic The Hedgehog Is This Week’s Most Watched At Home Movie

If it wasn’t for the Coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the entire industry, then Sonic the Hedgehog would have no doubt made a lot more money at the box office, but as it stands it still remains the second highest-grossing movie of 2020 behind Bad Boys For Life after bringing in over $300 million globally before theaters were forced into closing their doors.

It also holds the rare distinction of being one of only two video game movies that have ever managed to secure a Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and based on the latest numbers, it appears that its popularity has extended to the home video market. Even though the family film has been available on digital since the end of March, Sonic the Hedgehog has claimed the number one spot in this week’s list of the most-watched movies at home.

Two International Posters Bring Us Closer To The New-Look Sonic The Hedgehog 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Given the relative lack of new content that’s been available in recent months, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the charts are dominated by titles that have been around for a while now, with The Invisible Man, Birds of Prey, Bad Boys For Life and Jumanji: The Next Level rounding out the top five.

Streaming has cornered the market when it comes to movies that people haven’t seen before, with Netflix impressively managing to release both one of the best and one of the worst of the year in the space of just seven days, but as Hollywood slowly but surely gears up for a return to some kind of normality, even with social distancing in place, there are still a huge number of fans desperate to catch whatever they can on the biggest screen possible.