‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ star urges fans not to share spoilers

With Sonic the Hedgehog 2 just two days shy of its theatrical release in the United States, the possibility of spoilers on the internet are now at an all-time high — prompting the voice of Sonic himself to urge moviegoers not to spoil moments in the film for those who might take considerably longer than others to watch it.

Over on Twitter, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 star Ben Schwartz sent out an emphatic tweet to blatantly get his message across. In the tweet, the actor hinted at the “incredible moments” throughout the film, while simultaneously urging those who are seeing the movie this weekend to not ruin it for people that might not have purchased tickets yet. You can check out the tweet below:

We packed #SonicMovie2 with so many incredible WHOA! moments, I can’t wait for you to see them! But after you do, please try your best not to spoil those moments for everyone else. See you at the movies!

Unfortunately, Schwartz’s warning might have come a little too late, seeing as a post-credits scene at the end of the action-adventure adaptation has already leaked online for eagle-eyed viewers to see. Despite potential spoilers hindering its official premiere, the early reviews appear quite positive.

It indeed remains to be seen if more spoilers are revealed as the weeks progress, but the voice behind the speedy mammal is dreading seeing folks ruin the experience for others and is strongly discouraging the opportunity.

Catch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in theaters this Friday, April 8.