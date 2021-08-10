Sonic The Hedgehog Fans Going Crazy Over Idris Elba Voicing Knuckles
Today we got a major new update on what’s happening with Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the incoming sequel to 2020’s first movie outing for the video game icon. It’s long been an open secret that Sonic’s frenemy Knuckles the Echidna would feature in the follow-up, but now we know that The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba is going to be voicing him. And the internet is going crazy over the news.
Elba made the announcement himself on Twitter, sharing a promo poster for the character’s cinematic debut in the process.
Elba’s tweet soon went viral, with fans freaking out with excitement over this unexpectedly perfect bit of casting.
Knuckles is known as the guardian of the Master Emerald and the last of his race. He debuted in 1994’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in which Doctor Eggman tricked him into opposing Sonic and Tails before he eventually teamed up with them to take down the villain. Fans are fully expecting something similar to play out in the movie sequel, as Jim Carrey is back as Robotnik and Tails was teased at the end of the first film.
Ben Schwartz is back to voice the title character, with James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Adam Pally reprising their live-action roles and Jeff Fowler once again in the director’s seat. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is due to race into theaters in April 2022. In the meantime, catch Idris Elba in The Suicide Squad in cinemas and on HBO Max now.