Sonic The Hedgehog Fans Going Crazy Over Idris Elba Voicing Knuckles

Today we got a major new update on what’s happening with Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the incoming sequel to 2020’s first movie outing for the video game icon. It’s long been an open secret that Sonic’s frenemy Knuckles the Echidna would feature in the follow-up, but now we know that The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba is going to be voicing him. And the internet is going crazy over the news.

Elba made the announcement himself on Twitter, sharing a promo poster for the character’s cinematic debut in the process.

Elba’s tweet soon went viral, with fans freaking out with excitement over this unexpectedly perfect bit of casting.

Inner children are jumping for joy everywhere.

IDRIS ELBA AS KNUCKLES THE KID IN MY HEART JUST JUMPED FOR JOY https://t.co/NrGia58l9p — Noah Campbell (@TimeLordNoah) August 10, 2021

We didn’t ask for this but we will happily take it.

idris elba voicing knuckles in the sonic sequel was not on my 2021 bingo card but here we are — holly (@pcyaboku) August 10, 2021

Elba even made a Sonic Adventures reference in his announcement tweet, proving just how great he is for the part.

IDRIS ELBA IS NOT ONLY VOICE ACTING KNUCKLES BUT HE JUST DID A SA REFERENCE LMAOOO — VII 🥇|| 🎮 (@YoRHaVII) August 10, 2021

There is only one word to describe this casting…

Idris Elba as Knuckles is beautiful — logan (@LilLoggi) August 10, 2021

This is too good to be true, right?

The casting of Idris Elba as knuckles in the new Sonic movie is so good that I feel as if there's a Monkey's Paw-style price to pay for this. — Emile – PointZ3RO (@PointZ3RO) August 10, 2021

What if Knuckles is better than Bond? Just putting it out there.

Idris Elba as Knuckles. They never let my man be James Bond, but surely this is the next best thing. — dan has risen from hell to kill you (@zurdanarrh) August 10, 2021

Now we know who to thank.

she really said "I'm gonna use my one genie wish on getting Idris Elba to voice Knuckles" https://t.co/VBR2VWTIii — Sean (@Sean3116) August 10, 2021

Knuckles is known as the guardian of the Master Emerald and the last of his race. He debuted in 1994’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in which Doctor Eggman tricked him into opposing Sonic and Tails before he eventually teamed up with them to take down the villain. Fans are fully expecting something similar to play out in the movie sequel, as Jim Carrey is back as Robotnik and Tails was teased at the end of the first film.

Ben Schwartz is back to voice the title character, with James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Adam Pally reprising their live-action roles and Jeff Fowler once again in the director’s seat. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is due to race into theaters in April 2022. In the meantime, catch Idris Elba in The Suicide Squad in cinemas and on HBO Max now.