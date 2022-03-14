‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ gets new Twitter emojis ahead of film release

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is gearing up for the film’s theatrical release on April 8, and Twitter is getting in on the action. In addition to the new trailer and poster revealed today, Twitter shared new emojis and asked fans to get excited with them.

Four new emojis and five hashtags allow fans to chat about their favorite character’s upcoming adventure. There’s no shortage of fun and interesting ways to incorporate them into your daily Tweets, from the titular hedgehog, Sonic, to Tails and Knuckles.

Fans have been talking about Sonic the Hedgehog 2 all afternoon — some are even daring other films to try to capture the excitement and ‘hype’ that Sonic did with the latest trailer. While some viewers have a clear favorite, others are happy to use all of the emojis, and share their joy that their favorite characters from the beloved video game are coming to the big screen.

Sonic and Tails were in the film’s first installment, and fans are anxious to see Knuckles added to the mix.

Of course, Knuckles starts as Dr. Robotnik’s partner in crime, but anyone familiar with Sonic will know that Knuckles isn’t all bad — he might just be what Sonic and Tails need to defeat Robotnik for good.

As fans share clips of the new trailer alongside emojis, we’re all reminded that the brains behind the movie are staying true to the video game we all love, and we can’t wait to see it. So collect your golden rings, and get ready to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on April 8.