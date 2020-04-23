Here’s How Charlie Hunnam Could Look As The MCU’s New Captain America

Fans will no doubt be mourning the loss of Steve Rogers for a while yet, with Chris Evans’ portrayal turning arguably the least interesting Avenger on paper into the beating heart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for close to a decade. Not only did Steve manage to get the happy ending with Peggy Carter that he’d been longing for since World War II, but the symbolic moniker of Captain America will also live on after he passed the mantle onto his close friend Sam Wilson at the climax of Avengers: Endgame.

While the first iteration of Cap has quietly retired to grow old and enjoy a life of domestic bliss, his replacement looks set to face his own set of challenges in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with the government reportedly unwilling to accept Sam as their Captain America, which will no doubt create some conflict. However, some new fan art from ApexForm pretends like Steve Rogers is still among us, except this time Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam is the man under the star-spangled costume, and you can check it out below.

This art really makes you think that Hunnam would have been a solid choice to play John Walker, the government’s hand-picked successor to Captain America who is set to be portrayed by Wyatt Russell in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Hunnam has thrown his hat into the ring to join the MCU before, of course, having been one of the countless names that unsuccessfully auditioned for the role of Thor ten years ago before Chris Hemsworth was ultimately cast. But maybe one day he’ll be afforded the opportunity to join the long-running superhero franchise.