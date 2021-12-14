Sony CEO addresses Tom Holland’s future as Spider-Man

We all know that Tom Holland is going to continue playing Spider-Man for years to come, possibly even longer than we initially expected after the actor voiced his frustrations at the press taking his comments out of context, with reports circulating that he wouldn’t be sticking around once he hit 30.

Now that he’s cleared things up, not to mention Sony producer Amy Pascal excitedly teasing another trilogy for Peter Parker that follows the web-slinging superhero during his college years, we can bank on plenty more Spidey content coming down the pipeline from both Sony and Marvel Studios.

Holland’s first contract saw him sign a deal for thee solo films and a trio of crossovers in Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, but in a red carpet interview with ComicBook at the No Way Home premiere, Sony boss Tom Rothman teased that the situation is a lot more fluid these days.

“But the thing that I can say, and this is actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship and I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue, but there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment because the truth of the matter is we gotta ride this puppy and see what happens.”

Doc Ock puts the squeeze on Spider-Man in new 'No Way Home' image 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Given that the studio renamed the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, it’s obvious that there are plans in place for Holland to interact with the likes of Morbius and Kraven the Hunter, especially following the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, so it’s all systems go for the friendly neighborhood superhero.