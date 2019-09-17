Sony Debuts Hilarious Spider-Man Spoof Trailer For The Night Monkey

If you’re a Spider-Man fan – and really, who isn’t? – then the past few weeks have probably been a pretty rough ride for you. After Disney and Sony Pictures couldn’t come to an agreement for future Spidey films, the two companies parted ways, which means until we hear otherwise, the current incarnation of Spider-Man is no longer in the MCU.

That doesn’t mean Peter Parker won’t return to the big screen, though, as we already know that Sony has plans for several more movies featuring the web-slinger. And while we don’t know when they’ll be here or how they’ll continue the hero’s adventure, to tide us over, Sony has now dropped the first official trailer for The Night Monkey.

No, your eyes don’t deceive you. The studio has actually cut together a pretty awesome preview for The Night Monkey, which fans will know is a joke from Far From Home. After Peter’s field trip to Europe is hijacked by Nick Fury, he asks the young Avenger to help him out with a mission. Of course, Peter refuses at first, saying that if Spidey starts appearing in Europe, it’ll give away his true identity.

Spider-Man: Far From Home HD Stills 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Thankfully, Fury has a way around this and presents Peter with a new costume. However, it isn’t long before the black-clad wall-crawler immediately draws Spider-Man comparisons and Ned ends up telling people that this masked stranger is actually another hero known as Night Monkey. Cue one of the funnier moments of the film and a running joke that fans are still enjoying to this day.

Clearly, Sony knows this, too, and to promote the home video release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, they’ve put together this Night Monkey trailer. Sure to give you a laugh or two and remind you of some of the aforementioned sequel’s better moments, it’s a nice little treat for Spider-Man fans and certainly has us excited to watch Far From Home again when it hits Blu-ray on October 1st.