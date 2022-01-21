Sony Japan shares new Spider-Man: No Way Home poster

Spider-Man: No Way Home may have been released back in December of 2021, but its theatrical run isn’t over yet and Sony Japan has shared a brand new poster to promote the film once again.

In this, the latest and potentially final; poster for the film, we get to see the darker side of the film as Peter Parker’s reality is shattered and the Sinister Six creep their way in.

Even color-pallet-wise, this poster differs greatly from previous advertisements for the film. Instead of the usual bright, colorful web-slinging action, this poster simply includes portraits of the characters with many reflected onto the shattered glass.

The stars of this new poster are Electro, Doc-Ock, Green Goblin, Doctor Strange, MJ, Lizard, Ned Leeds, and of course Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

4K Poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) 📸 pic.twitter.com/0uZrgYU7iM — Spider-Man 4K Shots 📸 (@4KSpiderShots) January 20, 2022

Fortunately, for those who haven’t seen the film yet this poster doesn’t have any secrets that may spoil its massive reveals. Although this would imply that fans have been able to avoid the onslaught of spoilers plastered online which is unlikely.

While Spider-Man: No Way Home has had plenty of posters now, fans will remember that it took months before we saw our first official poster for the film which came around a month out from the movie’s theatrical release.

If you’ve not seen the film yet you can catch it still in theatres around the world for the time being before it is made available on VOD in a few months time.