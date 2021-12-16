Sony moving fast to take down ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoilers

From the second the world premiere ended on Monday night, fans immediately began living in fear that spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home would begin circulating on the internet, as tends to be the case whenever a hotly-anticipated blockbuster first screens for the press and other invitees.

However, the most surprising thing is that it was actually fairly difficult to stumble upon the major reveals unless you went actively looking for them. Until yesterday, that is. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiversal epic is now playing in a number of international territories ahead of its domestic rollout tomorrow, and Sony are already in damage limitation mode.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the studio are throwing out copyright claims with reckless abandon after images and videos began flooding social media, some of which included full ten-minute clips from No Way Home captured on cellphones from inside theaters that were uploaded to sites like YouTube, Reddit and Facebook within minutes.

Quite why you’d go to all the trouble of recording Spider-Man: No Way Home when it’s a lot easier to simply sit there and enjoy the movie is a different question for a different time, but you can guarantee that it’s open season on spoilers from tomorrow onward, when Tom Holland’s third solo adventure lands on the big screen in the United States.