‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fans are terrified of discovering spoilers

It doesn’t matter how many hashtags fans generate, with two of Twitter’s top tags worldwide currently #DontSpoilNoWayHome and #DeletingTwitter, there’s always going to be a hefty selection of spoilsports waiting in the wings to pour cold water all over the hopes and dreams of those seeking to avoid Spider-Man: No Way Home details until they get to see the movie for themselves.

Obviously, a simple solution would be to just not use Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok or any of the other associated apps for a few days, but that isn’t the way society works anymore. As you can see below, No Way Home spoilers have fans running scared now that the embargo is up and anybody can post whatever they like.

just went on Reddit and saw all the no way home spoilers on purpose… am I the villain in my own story — red tv🧣 (@buymenandoss) December 14, 2021

Remember when as soon as the first screening of Venom: Let There Be Carnage ended, every mf took to Twitter to spoil that Tom Holland was in it. Yeah expect that same thing with the No Way Home premiere tonight but worse



From this night on, it's spoilers galore 😩 — DriiftyFilm 💯 (@driiftyfilm) December 13, 2021

No Way Home spoilers are already leaking… pic.twitter.com/CX4AB94kqz — Emperor A.L.C (@empireAlC) December 14, 2021

Spoiler: Tobey and Andrew aren't in the movie, instead Dom Toretto shows up and helps out because you don't need Tobey and Andrew when you have family #nowayhome #spiderman #marvel #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/1JpncRBDdA — Suren Nimalan (@suren_frank) December 14, 2021

me: "i'm going to avoid spiderman no way home spoilers"



also me scrolling through the no way home hashtag: pic.twitter.com/gXgJ7LjHMC — skyee ! (@SKYETANO) December 14, 2021

Me looking for Spider-Man No Way Home Spoilers pic.twitter.com/k6pA6WMkQ9 — Shannon Webb (@SSwebbster) December 14, 2021

Spider-Man No Way Home fans saying no spoilers like they haven’t been tweeting and retweeting leaked photos from scenes in the film for months

pic.twitter.com/697hPK2Nax — I’m a Master of None, anymore question? (@english_shamar) December 14, 2021

Everyone Deleting Twitter after seeing Spider-Man No Way Home spoilers dropping left & right #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/5vlCokzUmY — FUCK YA LIFE BING BONG (@IonCheat) December 14, 2021

⚠️NO WAY HOME SPOILERS⚠️ Leaks from #SpiderMan no way home CONFIRM venom and THIS ENDING IS 100% authentic #SpiderManNowWayHome pic.twitter.com/cgXFoyuzil — Retro (@RetroLikesFilm) December 12, 2021

The reviews have vaguely teased that Spider-Man: No Way Home is exactly the movie everyone wants it to be, and it’s difficult for critics to dive into specifics without giving too much away. If you don’t care about finding things out ahead of time, then Twitter comes in very handy for this sort of thing, even if it pisses a lot of other people off to no end.