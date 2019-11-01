Sony Officially Announces Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was, without a doubt, one of the best animated surprises of last year. Boasting an immaculate blend of heart and humor, not to mention some dazzling visuals and an awesome soundtrack, it pulled in nearly $400 million worldwide and went on to upset frontrunner Isle of Dogs for the Academy Award.

So, when it came to making a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, the question quickly changed from “if” to “when?” And though we still don’t know much about the hugely anticipated sequel just yet, it does seem that the gears at Sony are now beginning to pick up steam. That’s because the studio took to Twitter this afternoon to officially confirm the follow-up, even revealing its release date in the process.

See for yourself below:

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Hi-Res Stills 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As exciting as this news is, fans will know that Spider-Verse 2 isn’t the only thing that’s been spawned from the animated classic. Already, we’ve heard that numerous alternate dimension characters from the film will be getting their own vehicles at some point. That’s right, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Man 2099, and of course, Spider-Gwen Stacey will all be returning in spinoffs.

And not only that, but producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are also busy cooking up a whole bunch of TV spider-verses. Which means that this is one franchise which has no intentions of slowing down anytime soon. Not that we’re complaining, mind you.

Tell us, though, are you as excited as we are for a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel? Or did you not dig the first film? As always, sound off down below and share your thoughts with us and be sure to stay tuned for further updates.