Sony Planning A Solo Movie For Michael Keaton’s Vulture

When it was announced Michael Keaton was going to play the villainous Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, fans of the actor knew immediately the movie was going to be good. Better than it already was with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker saving the day. Keaton was so impressive in the role, in fact, that Sony is now planning a solo movie for the working class antihero.

Sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us this week that a Nova film was in active development, which MCU Cosmic later confirmed – have revealed that Sony, amidst all the feuding and making up with Disney, has a solo outing planned for Adrian Toomes and his flying, tech-y alter ego, Vulture.

I know what you’re thinking; there’s no way, this is just a rumor, etc. But honestly, how could the studio not want this? Keaton brought that same spark that he always brings to his roles. Batman, Beetlejuice, even Jack Frost…you name it. The scenes with him and Peter Parker were just as tense as those with Vulture and Spider-Man and he was a real highlight in a film full of them.

Spider-Man: Homecoming Gallery 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At the moment, it’s unclear if Spidey will appear in this planned project, but it wouldn’t be hard to imagine him being absent. After all, if the movie is a sequel, he’ll be a little busy to deal with the Vulture again. And if it’s a prequel, they don’t meet until Homecoming.

Either way, prequel or sequel, it’ll be great to see Keaton back in action. Whether he’s becoming the Vulture, or taking flight again with Scorpion by his side after being taken down by Spider-Man, fans are surely in for a treat. After all, the world hasn’t seen enough of this particular member of the original Sinister Six and as soon as we receive further updates on the solo movie for the Spider-Man: Homecoming villain, we’ll be sure to let you know.