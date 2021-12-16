Sony producer open to Blade/Morbius crossover

Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be dominating the cultural conversation for the foreseeable future, which could turn out to be either a positive or negative for Sony’s next Marvel Comics blockbuster.

The fact that we’re only six weeks away from the release of Morbius has been completely lost in the buzz surrounding Tom Holland’s multiversal adventure, but at least the studio knows that a whole lot of people will be seeing the trailer for Jared Leto’s impending debut as the Living Vampire given that it plays directly before No Way Home.

The jury is out on whether or not Morbius will be a box office success, but it could theoretically enjoy a Spider-Man bump that nudges takings a little higher. The working relationship between Sony and Marvel Studios is closer than ever before, and it’s a fortunate stroke of coincidence that Kevin Feige’s franchise has a vampire hunter on the way right around the same time Sony introduces a bloodsucker to the masses.

When asked by Geeks of Color if a potential crossover between Morbius and Mahershala Ali’s Blade could be on the cards, producer Amy Pascal revealed she was open to the idea.

“Blade and Morbius, that’s a cool idea. We, uh, you know, the future…You never know what’s going to happen. There are all sorts of possibilities.”

Blade And Spider-Man Battle Venom And Morbius In Epic MCU/Sony Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It remains up for debate if the MCU and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe are going to cross-pollinate to the degree we’re expecting, but Morbius vs. Blade is definitely one intriguing option on the table.