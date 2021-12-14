Tom Holland’s Spider-Man confirmed for future MCU crossovers

Tom Holland recently sought to clarify his contractual status as Spider-Man, revealing that it isn’t quite as simple as signing a six-picture deal that obligates him to appear in a trio of projects each for Marvel Studios and Sony.

The two studios have forged a closer working relationship than ever before in the last few months, with a large volume of Sony titles on their way to Hulu and Disney Plus after a streaming agreement was reached, which will eventually include Holland’s web-slinging adventures being added to the Mouse House’s platform.

All signs point to the actor showing face in Sony’s superhero universe, but questions remained over his potential involvement in future Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover events. However, Sony boss Tom Rothman has now cleared things up in an interview with ComicBook at the No Way Home premiere.

“It’s reciprocal. So we lend one, and they lend one, and that’s how Benedict is in this movie. So we have one more ‘lend back’ that’s committed. But the thing that I can say, and this actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship. I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue. But there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment, because the truth of the matter is, we gotta ride [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and see what happens.”

That means we can pretty much bank on Spider-Man sticking around for the next Avengers epic, and maybe now Holland will get that onscreen meeting with Anthony Mackie’s Captain America he was hoping for. The real winners in all of this are the fans, who continue to see the popular star and his iconic alter ego jump between a pair of shared mythologies.