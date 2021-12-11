Tom Holland clears up his contractual status with Marvel and Sony

When Tom Holland was first announced as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man, the news came with the additional information that he’d signed a six-picture deal to recur as the superhero in a trio of solo blockbusters, and three crossovers with the rest of Kevin Feige’s marquee names.

On top of that, the actor has been open in admitting that his current deal is up once he wraps up his promotional and publicity duties on No Way Home, which has naturally set tongues wagging. Sony’s Amy Pascal revealed she wants another trilogy with Holland, while the star said he’s already been pitching ideas for a fourth installment, but that doesn’t mean he’s signed, sealed and ready to suit up again.

Quite the opposite, in fact, after the 25 year-old revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that most of the conjecture surrounding his short and long-term future is wide of the mark.

“Yeah, that’s not accurate at all. The new deal that was struck up was this understanding between the two studios that should Marvel want me to appear in one of their movies, then it would be an open conversation. I don’t think it’s as black and white as, ‘I have a three-picture deal with Marvel and a three-picture deal with Sony.’ It’s just this open conversation and open dialogue between Mr. Iger and Mr. Rothman.”

The creative team behind What If…? are under the impression that Sony blocked Holland from playing Peter Parker in the animated Disney Plus series, which has created more questions for the platform’s Freshman Year. The relationship between Sony and Marvel is stronger right now than it’s ever been, though, so the future of Spider-Man is likely to be constantly evolving and increasingly collaborative as a result.