Though the experience of watching Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire’s respective Spider-Man beat the terrifying villains of their universes in the theaters was undoubtedly supreme, re-binging Spider-Man: No Way Home from the comfort of our homes is the ultimate dream.

So, while Sony Pictures gears up for the home release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it has made the occasion even more perfect with a unique trailer featuring scenes from the eight movies depicting the superhero, starting from Sam Raimi’s 2002 released Spider-Man.

In its 32-seconds duration, the trailer allows a swift peek into the live-action films, followed by the announcement that the first seven films will be available on sale digitally ahead of the home release of Tom Holland’s latest venture as the webbed slinger.

The trailer is packed with scenes from all three Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man films, Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man films, as well as brief clips from Homecoming and Far Away From Home. We get to see Kirsten Dunst’s Mary-Jane Watson’s iconic Spider-Man kissing scene, followed by Maguire fighting Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Thomas Hayden Church’s Sandman as well Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard facing off against Garfield’s Spidey.

It also includes Tom Holland’s web-slinger confronting his share of the Marvel baddies — Michael Keaton’s Vulture and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. The seven Spider-Man films will be on sale for the next three weeks, until Spider-Man: No Way Home’s digital debut on March 22. In the meantime, you can make the online purchase of the films here as well as place an order for the Spider-Man 3 in advance!