Sony Reportedly Wants Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire In Spider-Man TV Shows

At this point, it’s looking like it’s all but confirmed that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are all set to rejoin the Spider-Man franchise in the titular superhero’s next flick. And while not everyone involved is too thrilled with the decision (mainly Tom Holland), Sony appears ready to make sure the two actors continue to reprise their respective roles as Peter Parker for a long time to come.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk series was in the works for Disney Plus and a Justice League Dark project is in development at HBO Max, both of which were correct – the studio is planning to produce several Spidey-related TV shows for streaming and they reportedly want Garfield and Maguire involved in some capacity. We’re told that these aren’t necessarily Spider-Man specific series, meaning Holland may not be featured. Rather, they’ll focus on characters related to the web-slinger, like Silk, the Sinister Six, Silver Sable and Black Cat and more.

This comes on top of the news that Sony is also reportedly hoping to give Garfield and Maguire their own Spidey movies. In fact, we’ve heard that execs are trying to sign the actors to a three-picture deal. Whether any of these negotiations actually end up yielding results remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the folks in charge are completely in love with the idea of multiple people portraying the same wise-cracking web-head at the same time.

And while Holland is said to be unhappy about sharing the spotlight with these two, it certainly doesn’t sound like he’ll be replaced any time soon. Sony is still fully committed to the 24-year-old and are hoping to prove their loyalty by locking him into a lot more web-slinging movies. No matter what happens with the other actors, then, it seems like he’ll still be the face of the series for years to come.

Do you want to see Garfield and Maguire in future TV shows, though, or would you rather have less of them going forward? Sound off in the comments section down below and let us know what you think!

Spider-Man 3 is set to hit theaters on December 17th, 2021.