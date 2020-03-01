Sony Reportedly Wants To Make A Carnage Spinoff Movie

Carnage made his cinematic debut in the post-credits scene of Venom, with Woody Harrelson embodying the serial killer Cletus Kasady, who comic book fans know is destined to bond with Venom’s symbiote offspring and become a crazed supervillain. We’ll see his arc play out in Venom 2, which is in production now and will have Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock face off against Kasady. Given the antagonist’s popularity, though, don’t expect this to be the last time we see him in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters.

We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who said [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker and that National Treasure 3 was in development, both of which turned out to be true – that the studio likes what they’ve been seeing of Carnage in Venom 2 and is impressed with Harrelson’s performance. Given this, they want to make a spinoff focusing on his character and apparently, the concept is that it’d be more of a horror movie that would take place in the present where he’s killing people as Carnage, as well as flashing back to his past and explaining how he became so unhinged.

Seeing as 2018’s Venom made over $850 million at the box office, it’s no surprise that Sony is keen to make a direct spinoff of the franchise. And Carnage has such a status in the Marvel universe that he could probably carry his own film. Especially if they lean into this horror movie feel we’re hearing about. And if they go for an R-rating, which would be great to see.

Venom 2 could even set up this spinoff film to some extent. Leaked plot details point to Eddie Brock managing to link Kasady to the destruction of an orphanage that the killer lived in as a boy. This tells us that the sequel will touch on his origins somewhat, which the spinoff will then apparently expand on and flesh out.

Venom 2 is out in cinemas this October and we should learn more about the popular villain then. But tell us, would you like to see a Carnage movie after that? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.