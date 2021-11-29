Jason Reitman has been vocal in admitting that he’d spent his entire professional career actively avoiding Ghostbusters, but having been drawn into the family business, it looks as though he could be sticking around for a while.

The hybrid of sequel and reboot has already earned close to $120 million at the box office after little over a week in release, and with a budget reported to be a relatively thrifty $75 million, the third canonical installment in the series is poised to be profitable in no time at all.

The filmmaker has already revealed his dream is to have multiple different talents tackle installments in an ever-expanding Ghostbusters universe, and he’s already spoken to regular collaborator Diablo Cody about tackling a script. Deadline now reports that Reitman and producing partner Gil Kenan have signed an overall deal with Sony, which will keep them under the studio’s roof for a while longer.

Reitman has four Academy Award nominations under his belt for writing, directing and producing, so it’s not as though he’ll be dedicating his future entirely to Ghostbusters, but getting him under contract is the strongest indicator we’ve had that the supernatural comedy series is set for a full-blown rejuvenation under his watch.